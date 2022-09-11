8TH GRADE GIRLS
OIL CITY (6)
Harriet 0 0-0 0, Copley 0 0-0 0, Waters 0 0-1 0, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Miller 2 0-3 4, Dunkle 0 0-0 0, Beers 0 0-0 0, Firshkoren 0 2-5 2. Totals: 2 2-9 6.
WARREN (37)
No stats available.
Score by Quarters
Oil City;0;1;4;1;--;6
Warren;11;7;11;8;--;37
7TH GRADE GIRLS
OIL CITY (16)
Harriet 8 0-2 16, Braun 0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Wyncoop 0 0-0 0, Macey 0 0-0 0, Beers 0 0-0 0, Dunkle 0 0-0 0, Thighe 0 0-0 0, DeWoody 0 0-0 0, Stevie 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 0-2 16.
WARREN (20)
French 0 0-0 0, Shenay 5 0-2 10, Garris 0 0-0 0, Brown 0 0-0 0, Nelson 0 0-0 0, Carroll 1 0-0 2, Hagg 4 0-0 8. Totals: 10 0-2 20.
Score by Quarters
Oil City;6;0;8;2;--;16
Warren;6;10;0;4;--;20