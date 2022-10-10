8TH GRADE GIRLS
EISENHOWER (8)
Bird 0 1-6 1, Taylor 1 0-0 2, Lindemuth 0 1-2 1, Wallace 0 0-0 0, Gates 2 0-0 4, Zaffino 0 0-0 0. Totals: 3 2-8 8.
OIL CITY (24)
Miller 6 0-3 13, Copley 3 0-0 6, Harriet 0 1-2 1, Frishkorn 2 0-0 4, Wright 0 0-0 0, Wynkoop 0 0-0 0, Beers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 1-5 24.
Score by Quarters
Eisenhower;0;4;0;4;--;8
Oil City;6;5;8;5;--;24
3-point goals -- Oil City (Miller).
FRANKLIN (28)
Beach 5 0-0 11, Blum 3 2-2 8, Goodman 2 0-0 4, Swartz 1 3-3 5, Sanchez 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 5-5 28.
CRANBERRY (12)
Individual statistics were not available.
Score by Quarters
Franklin;6;4;11;7;--;28
Cranberry;0;7;3;2;--;12
3-point goals -- Franklin (Beach).
Franklin (7-2) will play Wednesday at Conneaut Lake.
7TH GRADE GIRLS
FRANKLIN (29)
Boal 1 1-4 3, Graham 7 2-4 16, Eakin 3 0-0 6, Gardinier 1 0-0 2, Reitz 1 0-2 2. Totals: 13 3-10 29.
CRANBERRY (24)
Individual statistics were not available.
Score by Quarters
Franklin;12;6;6;5;--;29
Cranberry;2;8;6;8;--;24
Franklin (5-4) will play Wednesday at Conneaut Lake.