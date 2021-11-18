8TH GRADE GIRLS
REDBANK VALLEY (44)
Bond 4 0-0 9, Orr 5 1-2 11, White 5 3-4 15, Hogan 1 0-0 2, Evans 2 0-0 4, Kundick 1 0-0 3. Totals: 18 4-6 44.
CRANBERRY (3)
Antrilli 0 0-0 0, Vargason 0 1-2 1, Garland 0-0 0, Shumaker 0 1-4 1, Frishkorn 0 1-2 1. Totals: 0 3-7 3.
Score by Quarters
Redbank;9;7;15;13;--;44
Cranberry;1;1;1;0;--;3
3-point goals -- Redbank (White 2, Bond, Kundick).
7TH GRADE GIRLS
REDBANK VALLEY (4)
Collico 1 0-3 2, Hetrick 0 2-4 2, Coil 0 0-2 0, Plyter 0 0-0 0, Starcher 0 0-0 0. Totals: 1 2-9 4.
CRANBERRY (25)
Antrilli 2 1-2 5, Vargason 3 0-0 6, Z. Earp 0 1-2 1, Morrow 0 1-2 1, Coe 1 0-0 2, Garland 1 0-0 2, Shumaker 1 4-10 6, Frishkorn 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 7-16 25.
Score by Quarters
Redbank 0 1 2 1 -- 4
Cranberry 8 6 5 6 -- 25