GIRLS A GAME
CRANBERRY (29)
Antrilli 1 0-0 2, Wenner 6 3-5 15, Hess 1 3-6 5, Fry 1 0-0 2, Coe 0 1-6 1, Morrow 0 4-8 4. Totals: 9 11-25 29.
BROOKVILLE (30)
Greeley 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 1-2 1, Wilson 1 0-0 2, Northey 1 1-2 3, Bellside 3 0-0 6, Guth 5 3-7 13, Plyler 1 1-2 3. Totals: 12 6-13 30.
Score by Quarters
Cranberry;4;11;7;4;3;--;29
Brookville;7;13;4;2;4;--;30
GIRLS B GAME
CRANBERRY (20)
Ishman 2 0-0 4, Stewart 2 0-1 4, Fry 4 0-0 8, Wenner 2 0-2 4, Casper 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 0-3 20.
BROOKVILLE (17)
Murdoch 2 1-2 5, Greeley 2 0-1 4, Sarvey 2 0-0 4, Raffely 2 0-0 4, Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 1-3 17.
Score by Quarters
Cranberry;6;4;6;4;--;20
Brookville;2;7;0;8;--;17