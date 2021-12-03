8TH GRADE GIRLS
KEYSTONE (22)
Edmonds 3 0-0 6, Shumaker 7 2-4 16, Ames 0 0-0 0, Brandon 0 0-0 0, Say 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 2-4 22.
CRANBERRY (31)
A. Earp 11-2 3, Wenner 1 2-3 4, Vargason 2 0-1 4, Morrow 2 0-2 4, Coe 2 0-1 4, Shumaker 3 0-2 6, Frishkorn 3 0-0 6. Totals: 14 3-11 31.
Score by Quarters
Keystone;6;6;4;6;--;22
Cranberry;10;7;7;7;--;31
7TH GRADE GIRLS
KEYSTONE (9)
McGriffen 2 0-0 5, Wheeler 0 1-2 1, Hoffman 1 0-0 2, Emery 0 1-2 1, Lloyd 0 0-0 0. Totals: 3 2-4 9.
CRANBERRY (24)
A. Earp 1 0-0 2, Vargason 3 0-16, Z. Earp 1 0-0 2, Coe 1 2-4 4, Shumaker 2 0-0 4, Frishkorn 3 0-2 6. Totals: 11 2-7 24.
Score by Quarters
Keystone;0;2;2;5;--;9
Cranberry;5;2;11;6;--;24
3-point goals -- Keystone (McGriffen).