8TH GRADE GIRLS

KEYSTONE (22)

Edmonds 3 0-0 6, Shumaker 7 2-4 16, Ames 0 0-0 0, Brandon 0 0-0 0, Say 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 2-4 22.

CRANBERRY (31)

A. Earp 11-2 3, Wenner 1 2-3 4, Vargason 2 0-1 4, Morrow 2 0-2 4, Coe 2 0-1 4, Shumaker 3 0-2 6, Frishkorn 3 0-0 6. Totals: 14 3-11 31.

Score by Quarters

Keystone;6;6;4;6;--;22

Cranberry;10;7;7;7;--;31

7TH GRADE GIRLS

KEYSTONE (9)

McGriffen 2 0-0 5, Wheeler 0 1-2 1, Hoffman 1 0-0 2, Emery 0 1-2 1, Lloyd 0 0-0 0. Totals: 3 2-4 9.

CRANBERRY (24)

A. Earp 1 0-0 2, Vargason 3 0-16, Z. Earp 1 0-0 2, Coe 1 2-4 4, Shumaker 2 0-0 4, Frishkorn 3 0-2 6. Totals: 11 2-7 24.

Score by Quarters

Keystone;0;2;2;5;--;9

Cranberry;5;2;11;6;--;24

3-point goals -- Keystone (McGriffen).

0
0
0
0
0