8TH GRADE GIRLS
CRANBERRY (20)
Antrilli 0 2-5 2, Vargason 1 3-6 5, Morrow 0 1-2 1, Coe 0 2-5 2, Garland 2 1-2 5, Shumaker 2 1-9 5. Totals: 5 10-29 20.
KARNS CITY (29)
Dailey 2 0-2 4, Lucas 1 1-2 3, Summerville 2 6-8 10, Huff 1 2-4 4, Roudybush 1 0-2 2, Brandon 2 0-0 4, O'Donnell 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 9-16 29.
Score by Quarters
Cranberry;1;5;4;10;--;20
Karns City;14;6;3;6;--;29
Cranberry will travel to Clarion-Limestone on Tuesday.
7TH GRADE GIRLS
CRANBERRY (18)
A. Earp 0 0-2 0, Antrilli 0 4-8 4, Coe 1 2-6 4, Garland 1 1-4 3, Shumaker 1 3-6 5, Frishkorn 1 0-0 2. Totals: 4 10-26 18.
REDBANK VALLEY (32)
Schmoll 2 0-0 4, Brandon 5 1-1 11, O'Donnell 1 0-0 2, Garrett 0 2-3 2, Surman 2 1-2 5, Huff 2 0-2 4, Rodgers 1 0-0 2, Summerville 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 4-8 32.
Score by Quarters
Cranberry;7;1;4;6;--;18
Karns City;8;7;8;9;--;32
Cranberry will travel to Clarion-Limestone on Tuesday.