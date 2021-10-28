8TH GRADE GIRLS
CRANBERRY (31)
Antrilli 0 0-1 0, Vargason 3 0-0 6, Morrow 0 1-3 1, Coe 0 0-3 0, Garland 4 0-0 8, Shumaker 4 1-3 9, Frishkorn 3 1-2 7. Totals: 14 3-12 31.
BROOKVILLE (34)
Whitling 4 3-4 11, Geer 8 1-4 17, Lungren 2 0-0 4, Patton 1 0-0 2, Yoder 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 4-8 34.
Score by Quarters
Cranberry 7 4 6 14 -- 31
Brookville 10 7 11 6 -- 34
Cranberry will host Oil City today.
7TH GRADE GIRLS
CRANBERRY (32)
A. Earp 1 0-0 2, Vargason 0 2-2 2, Coe 3 2-2 8, Garland 1 0-0 2, Shumaker 7 0-0 14, Frishkorn 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 4-4 32.
BROOKVILLE (11)
Belfiore 2 0-0 4, Greeley 1 0-0 2, Guth 2 0-0 4, Smith 0 1-3 1, Plyler 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 1-3 11.
Score by Quarters
Cranberry 10 8 10 4 -- 32
Brookville 0 2 3 6 -- 11
Cranberry will host Oil City today.