SECTION 1 JUNIOR LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
at Hasson Field
OIL CITY (4)
Bialo (2b) 3 2 2, Hummel (lf) 2 1 1, L. Jones (ss) 2 1 1, Love (1b) 2 0 0, I. Grigsby (3b) 2 0 1, Rosen (cf) 3 0 0, L. Grigsby (eh) 3 0 1, J. Jones (rf) 2 0 0, McCool (eh) 1 0 0, Kiselka (eh) 2 0 0, Dasher (eh) 2 0 0, Mietus (p) 1 0 0, Gordon (c) 2 0 0. Totals: 27 4 6.
FLAG (1)
Potter (eh) 3 0 2, Tennant (eh) 3 0 1, Aresco (ss) 2 1 1, St. Julien (p) 3 0 2, Hermann (rf) 3 0 0, Milam (3b) 2 0 0, Maldonado (2b) 2 0 0, Swartwood (cf) 2 0 0 , Hawley (c) 2 0 0, Smith (1b) 3 0 1, Jewell (lf) 3 0 0. Totals: 28 1 7.
Score by Innings
Oil City;200;101;0;--;4
FLAG;000;100;0;--;1
2B -- Oil City (L. Jones), FLAG (Aresco, Smith).
RBIs -- Oil City (Hummel, I. Grigsby, L. Grigsby), FLAG (Hermann).