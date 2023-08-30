Oil City 50, Warren 0
WARREN -- Sean Alexander ran for two touchdowns and returned a punt for another score as Oil City's junior varsity football opened its season with a 50-0 rout of Warren on Monday night.
Alexander carried four times for 73 yards and two TDs while he also returned a punt 55 yards to the end zone. Dontrell Griffin also shined for the Oilers with seven carries for 76 yards and a score and two receptions for 80 yards and a TD.
Steven Heise passes for 132 yards and two scores while he also added a rushing TD for the Oilers. Spence Singleton hauled in a 52-yard scoring pass and Trenton Grooms added a rushing TD.
Grooms also stood out on defense with a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery while Elijah Sabin recorded 1.5 sacks and Heise added a sack.
Oil City will host Corry on Saturday.