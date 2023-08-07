Members of the Oil City Knights of Columbus will meet for services Tuesday for both Father Matthew Ruyechan and Robert Brenot. Members are to meet at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the K of C to proceed to Lamey Cemetery for Father Ruyechan’s burial at 11 a.m. And members are to meet at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday at Calvary Cemetery for Mr. Brenot’s committal service at 2:30 p.m.
Display Ads
Bulletin
Special Editions
Most Viewed Articles
-
CLASSIC CARS: 1957 Pontiac Star Chief deserved a thorough restoration
-
Titusville man busy this week sprucing up Oil City's downtown
-
Edmunds: Honda CR-V Hybrid versus Kia Sportage Hybrid
-
Man suspected of shooting New York officer found dead in Venango jail
-
Suzette's memorial is taking shape; husband 'very happy'
-
Reno water focus of Sugarcreek meeting
-
Taste of Talent ends on a high note
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Police & Fire Calls - Aug. 1
-
Man accused of trying to kick state trooper