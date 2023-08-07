Members of the Oil City Knights of Columbus will meet for services Tuesday for both Father Matthew Ruyechan and Robert Brenot. Members are to meet at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the K of C to proceed to Lamey Cemetery for Father Ruyechan’s burial at 11 a.m. And members are to meet at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday at Calvary Cemetery for Mr. Brenot’s committal service at 2:30 p.m.

