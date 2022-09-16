KANE -- Clarion's Kam Kerle and his sister, McKayla Kerle, finished second and third overall on Friday in the Kane Golf Invitational, which included a number of other KSAC golfers.
Held at the Kane Country Club, Bradford's Jake Franz fired a 76 to capture medalist honors while Kam Kerle was second with a 77 and McKayla Kerle was third with a 78.
Four other Clarion golfers competed in the tournament. Devon Lauer finished with an 83, Lucas Mitrosky had an 87, James Keenen added an 88 and Tanner Miller rounded it out with an 89.
Cranberry, Forest Area, Clarion-Limestone and Keystone sent three golfers apiece.
Cranberry was led by Dane Wenner's 84 while Cayden Baker had a 91 and Dalton Wenner a 92.
Keyon Custer's 94 paced Forest Area, which also received a 96 from Ty Brown and a 112 from Ezra Busch.
Clarion-Limestone's low round was turned in by Nick Aaron with a 90 while Jack Craig had a 101 and Jack Callen a 112 while Keystone's Braden Baylor carded a 99, followed by teammates Tanner Vickers (106) and Taylor Rupp (109).
VOLLEYBALL
Rocky Grove 3, Kennedy Catholic 1
HERMITAGE -- Delana Pyle served for 31 points and also added five digs Thursday night as Rocky Grove evened its record with a 25-9, 22-25, 25-11, 25-20 Region 1 road win over Kennedy Catholic.
Katie Beggs added a triple-double for coach Mike Stevenson's Orioles (2-2 overall, 2-2 R1) with 19 points, 10 aces and 10 kills, Courtney Clark also served for 19 points with four aces and six kills while Abby Cable had 12 points, four digs and four kills. Natalie Sloss chipped in with 10 points and six kills, Paige Cresswell had six points and four kills, Kaidlynn Burger had five digs and Josie Seely had two kills and two blocks.
Rocky Grove also won the junior varsity match, 26-24, 25-22 as Olivia Faust had 14 points, five aces and two kills. Zoe Cresswell added eight points and five kills, Burger had five kills and three digs while Rylee Cuervo had 12 points and three aces.
BOYS SOCCER
C-L 2, Brookville 0
BROOKVILLE -- Bailee Verdill and Dany Schweitzer each scored a goal and Tyler Bingham made 11 saves in net as Clarion-Limestone defeated homestanding Brookville, 2-0, in a match on Thursday.
Verdill's goal was unassisted and gave the Lions (6-1) an early lead. Schweitzer added a key insurance goal off a feed from Wyatt Boyden later in the first half.
Neither team scored the rest of the way as officials stopped the match with 13:06 left due to darkness.
Clarion-Limestone will host Karns City at 4 p.m. on Monday.