Rilee Hanna socked a three-run home run and Trinity Edge pitched a three-hit shutout on Thursday as Franklin's girls softball team opened its season with a 10-0 five-inning win over visiting Corry in Region 4 action.
After plating a run in the bottom of the first inning, the Knights scored five more runs in the second inning, capped by Hanna's three-run blast. Franklin added three more runs in the fourth and closed the game with a tally in the fifth.
Edge was on her game in the circle, giving up just three singles without walking a batter while striking out 12.
Brandy Atwell had a double and single to highlight Franklin's 12-hit attack. Sydni Hoobler, who stole four bases, had a pair of singles, as did Edge, Gabby Laderer and Gabriella Wimer. Rounding out the offense was Abby Boland, who doubled.
Hanna had three RBIs, Laderer and Atwell had two apiece with Boland and Wimer adding one each.
Kiran Bugbee, Kayla Hayes and Reghan Trask had singles for Corry.
Franklin will be back in action on Saturday at home against Mercyhurst Prep.