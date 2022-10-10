Franklin's Chippy Whitling and Nate Pfennigwerth each scored a pair of goals on Monday as the Knights collected a 9-0 road win over Oil City in a Region 4 boys soccer match at the Oil Field.
Whitling, who now has nine goals on the season, scored in both the 11th and 12th minutes to push coach Todd Willis' Knights (10-4-1 overall, 8-3-1 R-4) out to an early 2-0 lead. Caleb Griffin assisted on his first goal and Gage Haniwalt had a helper on the second.
Pfennigwerth scored Franklin's next two goals -- in the 14th and 16th minutes -- to boost the lead to 4-0. Pfennigwerth, who leads the Knights with 20 goals on the year, was assisted by Seldon Bean and Haniwalt.
Bean made it 5-0 when he scored his fifth goal of the season off a feed from Quinn Ritchey and Haniwalt closed the half with his 19th of the year. He also has 19 assists for a team-high 38 points. Ethan Umbenhaur assisted on Haniwalt's goal that made it 6-0 at the intermission.
Junior Nick Perella, a first-year player, scored his first-ever goal in the 55th minute on an assist from Whitling and Spencer Riley rocketed his eighth of the year into the onion sack in the 72nd minute off a feed from Griffin, who now has nine assists.
Franklin's final tally was an own goal in the 76th minute.
Reston Weismann made one save in goal for the Knights while Spencer Greene collected 16 saves for coach Tim Swartzfager's Oilers.
"We pretty much dominated possession and created a lot of scoring chances," Willis said. "Oil City is dealing with a lot of injuries and already had inexperience issues, but they played hard.
"It was good to get Cooper Doty back on defense after missing several games and Chippy was really aggressive in the first half," he added. "And everybody enjoyed seeing Nick get his first-ever goal. It wasn't anything special. He was in the right spot and poked it in."
Franklin will hold its Senior Night festivities during Wednesday's home match against Saegertown while Oil City will be back in action on Thursday at Warren.
GIRLS TENNIS
Wilmington 4, Oil City 1
Kylee Copley recorded the only win for Oil City in a 4-1 loss to visiting Wilmington in a Region 1 tennis match.
Copley posted a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Wilmington's Lily Ochs in No. 3 singles, but the Greyhounds won the other two singles matches before sweeping both doubles matches.
Mary Matyasovsky recorded a 6-2, 6-1 verdict over Emily Russell at No. 1 singles while Megan Blasko notched a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 come-from-behind win over Cassidy Sutley at No.2 singles.
In doubles, the No. 1 duo of Ami Hatch and Eleanor Furimsky came away with a 6-1, 6-1 decision over Breanna Terwilliger and Olivia Blauser while the No. 2 tandem of Anna Ramirez and Eryn Conner added a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Hannah Krug and Gracie Singleton.
Oil City will close out its season today at Fairview.