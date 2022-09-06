Gage Haniwalt netted a pair of goals while Chippy Whitling contributed a goal and an assist as the Franklin boys soccer team recorded a 4-2 victory over visiting Warren in Region 4 action at the Franklin High School field.
Coach Todd Willis' Knights, who improved to 1-1-1 on the young campaign, took a 2-1 lead into the intermission. Whitling got the Knights on the board first with a goal off an assist from Nate Pfennigwerth. After Finn Ordiway evened the score with an unassisted goal for the Dragons, Haniwalt bested a defender and roofed the ball from the end line into the upper part of the net to set the halftime score.
The Knights added two more scores in the second half to up their advantage to 4-1 as Spencer Riley found the back of the net off an assist from Whitling while Haniwalt scored on a penalty kick after Pfennigwerth was tripped up in the box. Jack Chapman added an unassisted goal for the Dragons late in the half.
"This was an extremely definitive win for us," Willis said. "We controlled all aspects of the game. We attacked on offense when we wanted to attack and we shut down Warren on defense. It was an excellent win.
Connor Ritchey made six saves in net for the Knights while Will Nebinski stopped seven shots for the Dragons.
"Chippy Whitling shined on both ends of the pitch for us. He had a goal and an assist on offense while he also did an extremely good job on defense. Ben Yard and Cooper Doty, two of our center backs, cut off every long pass and did not let anything through our lines."
Franklin will host Seneca for another Region 4 match at 7 p.m. Thursday.