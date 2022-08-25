Oil City's Charlie Motter fired a 79 to earn medalist honors on Thursday, but Franklin used a balanced attack to pull out the team win in the annual Venango Cup, which was held at Lucky Hills Golf Course.
Coach Jordan Cherry's Knights finished with a team total of 430, 10 strokes better than the runner-up Oilers of coach Evan Basham. Cranberry was third with a 479 and Rocky Grove was fourth with a 489.
Ryan McCandless paced Franklin with an 83, followed by Ty Prince (85), Aidan McCracken (86), Avery Purich (87) and Zach Rugh (89).
Motter's 79 led the Oilers, who also received an 89 from Will McMahon, 90s from both Connor Highfield and Logan Loughran and a 92 from Jacob Teeter.
Cranberry's was led by the duo of Dalton Wenner (85) and Dane Wenner (87). Cayden Baker chipped in with a 90, Ethan Merryman carded a 107 and Mason Albert rounded things out with a 110.
Alex Zinz shot an 87 for the host Orioles and was joined in the scoring by Aaron Wetjen and Hayden Bevier, who each shots 90s while Dillon Hamilton had a 106 and Andrew Schwab had a 116.
GIRLS TENNIS
Oil City 5, Franklin 0
Bolstered by straight-set singles' victories from Emily Russell, Cassidy Sutley and Kylee Copley, Oil City's girls tennis team rolled to a 5-0 home win over Franklin in a Region 1 matchup.
Coach Amy Serbati's Oilers are now 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the region.
Russell got things started with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Franklin's Alyson Rial at No. 1 singles. Sutley followed at No. 2 with a 6-0, 6-1 triumph over Leaha Rial while Copley sealed up the team victory with a 6-0, 6-1 verdict at No. 3 over Kilia Harris.
Oil City's No. 1 doubles team of Breana Terwilliger and Olivia Blauser also posted a 6-1, 6-0 win over Alex Nardozzi and Ariela Swem while the No. 2 tandem of Kiera Carll and Natalie Arnink won by forfeit.
Oil City will next play on Tuesday at Greenville while Franklin will host Hickory the same day.