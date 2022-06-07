Franklin High School's baseball team, fresh off a first-round victory over WPIAL champion South Park, will face Punxsutawney at 5 p.m. on Thursday in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals at Slippery Rock University's Jack Critchfield Park.
Coach Brian Schmidt's Knights, 15-7 on the season and the #2 seed out of District 10, advanced to Elite 8 on Monday after Luke Guth fired a two-hit shutout against the District 7 champs in which he struck out 16 batters.
The Chucks, champions of District 9, moved on with an 8-2 win over Penns Valley.
Two other area baseball teams will also be in action on Thursday. Prior to Franklin's game at 5 p.m., Redbank Valley will square off against Burgettstown at 2:30 p.m. in a Class 2A quarterfinal at Slippery Rock. The Bulldogs are the #2 seed out of District 9 while Burgettstown is the fourth seed out of District 7.
Meanwhile, in a 4 p.m. start at 1st Commonwealth Bank Field in Homer City, Clarion-Limestone will face District 5 champion Southern Fulton in a Class 1A matchup. The Lions are the No. 2 seed out of District 9 and coming off an 8-5 eight-inning upset win over WPIAL champ Union (New Castle).
A couple of other games of interest that will begin at noon on Thursday include a Class 1A noon matchup between Saegertown (10-1) and DuBois Central Catholic (9-1) at Slippery Rock University, while in a Class 3A showdown, Fairview, the District 10 champions, takes on undefeated Central-Martinsburg (District 6) at Seneca Valley High School in Zelienople.
In softball quarterfinal action on Thursday, District 10 champion Saegertown will tangle with Union (New Castle), the D-7 champs, at 1 p.m. in a Class 1A quarterfinal at Slippery Rock University.
Also on tap at 1 p.m. in Class 3A, Karns City (9-1) will match up against Avonworth (7-1) at Mars High School while at 3 p.m. at Heindl Field in DuBois, Johnsonburg (9-1) will collide with District 7 champion Neshannock in a Class 2A quarterfinal.