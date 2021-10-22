BUTLER -- Heading into Friday night's non-region game at Butler, the Franklin Knights football team was hoping to slow down the up-tempo offense of the Golden Tornado. However, a pair of first-half turnovers kept Franklin's offense in check while the balanced offensive attack of Butler proved to be too much for the Knights to handle as they dropped a ?????? decision.
The game got off to a good start for Franklin's defense as they forced a fumble on Butler's first series of the game, recovering the loose ball at their own 29-yard line. But, the Knights turned it back over just two plays later as Jake Zirnsak stepped in front of a Hunter Masteller pass, giving Butler the ball back at the Franklin 43. The Golden Tornado needed just three plays to cash in as Lance Slater scored on a 10-yard run.
After Franklin was forced to punt, Butler scored again two plays later as quarterback Mac Schnur threw the first of his three first-half touchdowns with a 33-yard strike to Braylon Littlejohn.
After another Franklin punt, Butler added to its lead as Cooper Baxter scored on an eight-yard run.
Another Knights' turnover, this time on a fumble, Butler took over at the 35 and Schnur struck again with an 11-yard strike to Slater to put the score at 28-0 early in the second quarter.
Franklin finally put a sustained drive together on its ensuing series by driving to the Butler 40, but Marsteller's fourth-down pass to Jimmy May gained just five yards, resulting in a change of possession on downs at the Butler 35.
The Golden Tornado scored their fifth TD of the half as Baxter sprinted 65 yards to the end zone and, although the PAT was blocked, the score ballooned to 34-0.
Butler added two more TDs before halftime as Schnur connected with Littlejohn on a 40-yard scoring pass before Isaiah Kelly scored on an 80-yard with just 19 seconds left.
Franklin's best series came between those two scores as Marsteller hooked up twice with Alex Wible, covering 46 yards to get into Butler territory, but the drive fizzled at the 26 as Marsteller was stopped 10 yards short on a fourth-and-16 play.