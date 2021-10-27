DISTRICT 9 GIRLS SOCCER
Elk County Catholic 1, Forest Area 0
MARIENVILLE -- Elk County Catholic scored the only goal of the match on an own goal with 10 minutes remaining, lifting the Crusaders to a 1-0 victory over homestanding Forest Area in a District 9 Class 1A girls soccer semifinal matchup.
Neither team scored in the opening half, although Forest Area's leading scorer, Shawna Pack, banged a shot off the crossbar on a penalty kick.
"The first half was evenly played and both teams had scoring opportunities," Fires' coach Joe Mays said. "I thought Elk County controlled possession for the majority of the second half, but again, both teams had scoring chances."
Despite the loss, Mays lauded the play of goalie Emma McFarland, who finished with 19 saves. "She was outstanding in goal and really got peppered with shots in the second half," he said.
"Shawna Pack and Emily Best also played well," he added. "Shawna had that shot hit the crossbar and Emily made a couple of nice crossing passes."
The Fires finished the season with a 6-6-3 record and will lose two seniors -- Pack and Emma Lee Araujo -- to graduation.
"Shawna led our team with 14 goals and five assists this year and both she and Emma Lee will be missed," Mays added. "Overall, it was a good season and we took a step in the right direction."