NORTH EAST -- Despite getting a pair of late goals from Gage Haniwalt, Franklin's boys soccer team dropped its first match of the season on Tuesday, falling on the road to North East, 5-2, in Region 4 action.
Krew Ksenich recorded a hat trick for the homestanding Grapepickers, now 5-2 overall and 5-1 in the region. Franklin is now 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the region.
Ksenich scored two goals in the first half and Kaiden Lanagan added another as North East opened up a 3-0 lead.
The Grapepickers bolstered their lead in the second half on goals by Troy Croscut-Miller and Ksenich before Haniwalt answered with a couple of goals. The first came on an assist from Quinn Ritchey and the second, Haniwalt's team-leading 18th goal of the year, was on a free kick from 28 yards out.
Franklin goalie Reston Weismann made seven saves, including one on a penalty kick.
"Reston was incredibly strong in goal," Franklin coach Todd Willis said. "And Seldon Bean was everywhere he needed to be. He really held his own defensively against much bigger players.
"As a team, we never stopped playing and that's a good sign," Willis added.
Franklin will travel to take on first-place Warren on Thursday.