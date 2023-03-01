Fairview’s Zach Scott (left) tries to pass the ball to John Seyboldt, who is double-teamed by Franklin’s Damon Curry (33) and Jalen Wood during Tuesday night’s D10 semifinal at Slippery Rock University.
Photo by Tammy Curry
Franklin’s Damon Curry poses with head coach Jason Fulmer after joining the school’s 1,000-point club.
Having won 14 straight games heading into Tuesday night’s District 10 Class 3A semifinal at Slippery Rock University, it was quite fitting that the only team standing in the way of the Franklin boys basketball team’s bid to reach a third straight district championship game was the last team to beat them this season — Fairview — way back on Dec. 29.
On that night, the Tigers shocked the Knights by hitting a last-second shot to pull off a 53-51 win. However, FHS was having none of that on this night as they jumped out to a 10-0 lead and never trailed while junior Damon Curry netted a game-high 19 points to go over 1,000 for his career in recording a 52-40 victory.