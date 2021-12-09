After putting together two of the finest seasons in school history, Franklin High School's boys and girls soccer teams landed a total of seven players on the all-conference teams as District 10 released its region all-star squads on Thursday.
Coach Todd Willis' Knights were in the hunt for the Region 4 crown all season long and finished with an overall record of 13-6 and a mark of 11-3 in the league. That resulted in the Knights being rewarded with three boys selected to the first team in the region in junior midfielder Gage Haniwalt, sophomore midfielder Nate Pfennigwerth and sophomore defensman Ben Yard.
The Oil City and Titusville boys were also represented on the Region 4 squad as Oilers' sophomore midfielder Drayton Dill was picked for the second team along with the Rockets' Sam Ruot (senior forward), Owen Reib (junior midfielder) and Hudson Fratus (sophomore left back).
Franklin's girls, coached by Joe Keenan, also had one of their better seasons as they finished 6-10 overall and 4-6 in Region 5. As a result, senior striker Hailey Yard was named to the first team in the region while senior midfielder Natalie Doty and senior defensemen Lauren Billingsley and Emma Pfennigwerth were selected to the second team.
The Rockets had a pair of selections on the second team in junior midfielder Anna Shellgren and junior left back Lily Southwick.
Grove City's boys and girls also had several selections to the Region 2 squads, led by senior midfielder Jacob Irani, who was named the region's player of the year and was a first-team selection along with teammates Aaron Jackson (senior center back), Pierson Badowski (junior forward) and Jimmy Irani (sophomore midfielder). The Eagles also had two players picked for the second team in senior forward John Hake and senior outside back Landon Haggert.
Grove City's girls were also well represented with three selections on the first team and one more on the second squad. Making the first team were senior midfielder Beth Kulp, senior defenseman Elliana VanZandt and junior defenseman Haylie Mattson, while sophomore forward Victoria Badowski was on the second team.