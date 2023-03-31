Putting together a winning baseball team is practically an annual tradition at Franklin High School.
Coach Brian Schmidt's Knights proved that once again last season as they reeled off wins in 10 of their last 14 games, including a 3-0 victory over District 7 champion South Park in the PIAA tournament after finishing as the runner-up in the District 10 Class 3A playoffs.
But, for Franklin to have a chance to continue their winning tradition this year, they will have to fill some holes left by the graduation of several veterans from a lineup that collectively hit .336 as a team with 174 runs scored and 82 extra-base hits.
However, Schmidt feels the team's mix of proven returning veterans combined with several promising underclassmen could have the Knights in line for another strong season in 2023.
"We have a good mix of veterans and younger guys on the team and the veteran players have done a good job of helping the younger guys along the way," Schmidt said. "I'm pretty excited to see these younger guys play. They are young, but they are very capable and talented players. We might start off slow at the plate with all the young guys, but they could also surprise everybody and we could be the complete opposite."
Possibly the team's biggest strength heading into the new campaign is the return of a pair of seniors in pitcher/shortstop Luke Guth and first baseman/pitcher Aidan McCracken.
Guth, who signed a letter-of-intent late last year to continue his playing career at Vanderbilt University next fall, was second on the team in batting average at .435 while stroking 15 extra-base hits, knocking in 19 runs and scoring 30 more runs. McCracken, meanwhile, raked at a .359 average with 12 extra-base hits, 21 RBIs and 19 runs scored.
"We lost Carson Wible and he was the heart and soul of our team last year, so it's hard losing a guy like that," Schmidt said. "But, we have a couple of seniors in Luke and Aidan that have kind of taken on that role of being leaders for us and I think they can anchor our lineup. Aidan is going to hit third for us and take on Carson's role while Luke is going to stay at the top of our lineup, be our spark plug and get us going."
Schmidt is also looking for big contributions from three returning juniors who got a lot of experience last year in Zach Boland, Ethan Nightingale and Alex Wible.
"Zach and Ethan got a lot of experience last year so I think as juniors they are going to step in and play a big role for us," Schmidt said. "Alex is one of our captains this year and he is going to be catching a little and playing in the infield. He'll be hitting fourth or fifth in the lineup. He also got a lot of experience last year, so I'm excited to see how these guys are going to perform as upperclassmen."
A pair of underclassmen in sophomore Drew Kockler and freshman Nate Fezell could also have an immediate impact for the Knights.
"Drew arguably could have been a starter for us last year, but unfortunately he had some injury issues that kept him from playing more," Schmidt said. "But at the end of the year, we plugged him into the lineup and I didn't see anybody hit the ball harder in our playoff games. So, I'm excited to see him have a year healthy and with some experience under his belt. Nate is very talented and and can play the outfield, so he's probably going to be in the lineup right away for us."
Even if the offense needs a little time to get its footing, the Knights can easily rely on a stellar pitching staff that allowed only 48 earned runs in 146 innings and pitched for a 2.30 ERA a year ago.
"We've got some holes to fill on offense, but we have some top-end pitching that we are going to rely on," Schmidt said. "We return everybody from last year, so we are going to have a very deep staff."
The Knights' staff features ace Guth, who went 6-1 with 1.17 ERA last year after allowing nine earned runs in 54 innings pitched. He also struck out 129 batters and walked only 10. Nightingale (2-2 record, 2.78 ERA) and Boland (3-0, 3.07 ERA) will also play a big part in the rotation as well, while seniors Matt Wimer and McCracken, as well as sophomores Sam Wimer and Evan Turner, plus freshman Fezell, could also play major roles this season.
"Matt Wimer has been putting in a lot of work and he probably deserved more innings last year, so he will have a big role on the mound this year," Schmidt said. "Aidan can also step in and pitch for us. He threw all summer for us and performed well. We also have a pair of sophomores in Sam Wimer and Evan who are throwing really well in the bullpen, while Nate pounds the zone, and he's also left-handed, so he's going to get some innings, too."
Franklin's region will have a different look this year, but Schmidt thinks every game is going be a real test for his squad.
"Every game is going to be a dogfight. It's going to be tight with good pitching all the way around," he said. "Teams like Slippery Rock, Hickory, Titusville and Sharon have a lot of top-end talent, so every game in our region is going to be a good one."
It's possible the Knights could face some obstacles early in the season as they play their first seven or eight games on the road. However, they are off to a solid start so far with wins in their first two games and Schmidt feels when all is said and done, his team will be in contention once again.
"We might have a slow start to the season, but I expect we'll be in contention at the end of the year for the district title and then try to make a good run in the state playoffs."