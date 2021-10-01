MEADVILLE -- Franklin junior Aidan McCracken fired an 81 on Friday and was one of two area golfers to qualify for today's second round of the District 10 Class 2A tournament held at the Meadville Country Club.
McCracken will tee off at 10:10 a.m. today in the 17-golfer field. The only other area golfer to make the cut was Grove City senior Toby Matson, who was fourth overall with a 77.
Oil City sophomore Charlie Motter missed the cut by just one stroke after finishing with an 85 while freshman teammate Will McMahon carded a 96.
Other local golfers missing the cut were Lakeview freshman Adam Snyder (86) and sophomore Jackson Gadsby (93), Titusville junior Kasen Neely (93) and the Grove City duo of juniors Tyler Hamilton (87) and Ethan Cunningham (92).
Saegertown's Dylan Flinchbaugh, a senior, earned medalist honors after shooting a 74 on Friday. Junior Josh James of Union City and senior Maxx Rimdzius of Corry tied for second with 76s.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
CLA 3, Erie First 0
Carmondy Johnson, Destiny Bickel, Sophia Taylor and Elyssa Dahle combined to serve for 41 points as Christian Life Academy cruised past visiting Erie First Christian, 25-14, 25-12, 25-9 in a New-Penn Christian Conference match at Hepler's Gym.
With the win, coach Danielle Myers' Eagles improved to 14-2 overall and 10-1 in the conference.
Johnson paced the Eagles with 13 points, Bickel had 11, Taylor 10 and Dahle seven while Hope Wry chipped in with four kills.
CLA will compete on Monday at the First Baptist Christian School of Butler.