GROVE CITY -- Thanks to a 1-3 finish in the final event -- the 400 freestyle relay -- Franklin's boys swim team pulled out a wild 83-82 win over homestanding Grove City in a Region 1 meet on Wednesday night. The host Eagles gained a split by taking the girls meet, 94-74.
Coach Charlie Smith's boys team, now 6-4-1 overall and 6-3-1 in the region, went into the final event trailing 78-73, but pulled it out as the quartet of Ethan Nightingale, Nathan Pfennigwerth, Hunter Stevens and Camden Smith won the race to pick up eight points. Grove City earned four points by placing second, but it was the Knights' third-place relay team of Andrew Young, Adam Luther, Sam Ghering and Quinton Boozell that wound up producing the final two points for the team win.
Camden Smith also added first-place finishes in the 50 free and 100 breast while Pfennigwerth claimed the 200 freestyle and Kye Winslow won both the 100 freestyle and 100 back to emerge as double winners for the Knights.
Grove City won all but two events in the girls meet. Both of Franklin's wins were by Alaina Brown, who took the 200 I.M. and 100 breaststroke.
Franklin's girls are now 3-8 overall and 3-7 in the region.
Both Franklin teams will compete Saturday at Grove City College in the Southern Tier Invitational.
Stover sparks Oilers
SHARON -- Caleb Stover picked up four victories Wednesday night as Oil City's boys team cruised to a 93-77 road win over Sharon in a Region 1 meet. The Oiler girls, however, were without the services of four swimmers and dropped a 104-66 decision to the Tigers.
Stover scored first-place finishes in his two individual events -- the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly -- and he was a member of two victorious relays.
He was on the 200 freestyle relay with Logan Richar, Connor Malek and Charlie Motter and also the 400 freestyle with Richar, Garrett Morse and Motter.
Also picking up a win for the Oilers, now 8-2 overall and 8-1 in the region, was Bob Wheeler, who took the 100 backstroke.
Kallie Smith was a triple winner in the girls meet, but the Oilers dipped to 7-3 overall and 7-2 in the region with the loss.
Smith had individual wins in the 200 I.M. and 500 freestyle while also joining Sydney Svolos, Dana Wenner and Emily Russell on the first-place 200 medley relay team.
Wenner picked up the Oilers' other first-place finish in the 100 breaststroke.
Both Oil City teams will participate Saturday in the Southern Tier Invitational at Grove City College.