Franklin's swim teams got their seasons off on the right foot Monday as they won 21 of the 22 events en route to a Region 1 sweep of visiting Farrell. The boys claimed a 72-15 decision while the girls won 70-18.
Eleven different boys took home wins for the Knights with Quinten Boozell leading the way with four first-place finishes. In solo action, he touched first in the 200 free and 500 free while also taking part in the winning 200 free relay and the 400 free relay. He was joined on the 200 relay by Evan Ace, Hunter Stevens and Grayden Harmon and on the 400 relay by Ace, Kye Winslow and Nathan Pfennigwerth.
Pfennigwerth was a triple winner on the day, adding solo victories in the 100 fly and 100 breast, while Winslow also added a top finish in the 100 back.
Ben Yard (50 free), Ethan Nightingale (100 free) and Camden Smith (200 I.M.) all added solo wins also with Nightingale, Smith, Orlando Fackler and Sam Ghering teaming up to take the 200 medley relay.
On the girls side, picking up individual wins were Riley Bordell (200 free), Allyson Wilson (500 free), Emma Pfennigwerth (100 breast), Alaina Brown (200 I.M.) and Logan Stumpf (100 back).
Steigerwald, Bordell, Wilson and Pfennigwerth joined up to take the 200 medley relay also while Brown, Sydni Hoobler, Emeline Eshelman and Abby Cable touched first in the 400 free relay and the quartet of Hoobler, Stumpf, Sedelle Boozell and Eshelman snagged the top time in the 200 free relay.
The Knights, both now 1-0, will host Oil City on Thursday.