History will be made tonight at Slippery Rock University as the Oil City and Franklin boys basketball teams will clash for the first-time ever with a District 10 title on the line. The Class 3A showdown is scheduled to start at 7:45 p.m. following the Class 4A title game between Grove City and Hickory at 6 p.m.
Coach Bundy Fulmer's Oilers (19-5) will be seeking the school's first-ever D-10 title in boys basketball after coming up short in several title games in the past. Last year they fell in the Class 4A final to Fairview while they also lost championship games to McDowell (1971), Strong Vincent (1970), Hickory (1950) and possibly one or two more in the 1930s according to former Derrick sports editor Penny Weichel.
The school did claim one district title in boys basketball in 1921 before the districts were numbered and it was called the Northwest Pa. Championship.
"Oil City hasn't been in this position too many times, so it would definitely be something great for these kids," Bundy Fulmer said. "They've worked hard, especially seniors Jake Hornbeck and Cam VanWormer over the past four years, so it would be great to see one (a District 10 boys title banner) hanging on the wall."
Franklin, meanwhile, will be seeking their 10th D-10 championship and 11th district crown overall after winning D-10 titles in 1995, 1998, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2011, 2021 and 2022 while also claiming a district title in 1922. Jason Fulmer was a player on the 1995 squad that won districts while he also coached three teams to district titles in 2011 as well as the past two seasons.
"When you glance up at the wall in our gym, you see that coach Bill Hager won three straight (D-10) titles from 2001-2003," Franklin coach Jason Fulmer said about his former coach after Tuesday's win over Fairview. "So, for us to possibly do a three-peat 20 years later would be pretty special."
The teams are no strangers to each other this season as they've met two times already with Jason Fulmer's Knights (20-4 overall) winning both games by double digits as part of Region 6 play.
In the first matchup at Franklin back on January 31, the Knights jumped out to a 10-1 lead and never trailed in the contest. Though, the Oilers remained within striking distance most of the game as they trimmed the lead down to two points in the third period. FHS, however, was able to pull away down the stretch behind 15 second-half points from Cole Buckley, nine points from Jalen Wood and seven from Damon Curry in posting a 67-51 victory.
The second meeting played out a little differently on the last night of the regular season on February 17 at Oil City, as the Oilers jumped out to a 6-0 lead and were tied at 12-12 after one quarter of play. But, behind four three-pointers from Curry in the second frame, the Knights once again used a big run (21-10) to take a double-digit advantage and they never looked back in recording a 60-43 win.
"They pulled away late in both of those games," Bundy Fulmer said. "I thought we were a lot more composed early on in the second game as opposed to the first game down at Franklin. But, we got a little anxious as the game went on and we had some quick possessions that hurt us. So, we definitely need to take care of the ball this time around. I know Franklin likes to get the ball up the floor in transition, so we need to limit their transition points down the stretch."
A big problem for the the Oilers in those two matchups is they like to penetrate and get the ball into the paint and score on the inside behind top playmaker Hornbeck, who averages 14.0 points per game with 10 three-pointers, as well as hard-working junior forward Ethen Knox (9.8 ppg). But that poses a problem against the size and defensive ability of Franklin's bigs, most notably 6-8 senior center Johnathan Leccia and the 6-5 Curry.
"Obviously, they have a lot of size, but we are not going to back down," Bundy Fulmer said. "But, we are going to have be smarter with our possessions and get good looks at the basket."
Oil City's starting lineup also includes point guard VanWormer (12.6, team-best 34 3-pointers), junior forward Sayyid Donald (11.8, 20 3-pointers) and senior guard Connor Highfield (4.7, 11 3-pointers) while sophomore guard Gavin Stephens (3.1, eight 3-pointers), sophomore forward Will McMahon (1.7, six 3-pointers) and junior guard Jonny Hargenrader provide quality minutes off the bench.
Despite having won both of the matchups against the Oilers this year, Jason Fulmer knows his team is needs to bring their best game tonight.
"Oil City is a good team. If we think we are going to walk over them, it's not going to happen that way and guys are going to have their eyes opened," he said. "We had a couple of days to prepare for them and we are going to have to battle and go fight."
Curry, a junior, is the top scorer for the Knights at 17.4 with 46 three-pointers while junior point guard Wood averages 12.8 with a team-leading 64 three-pointers. Buckley, another junior, also averages double figures at 11.7 while the rest of the starting five includes Leccia (7.4) and senior Ethan Owens (6.6). Aidan McCracken, a senior (4.3) and junior Dreyden Payne (4.3) give the team some depth off the bench.
"Last summer, I thought there was a chance that we could meet each other in the district finals," Jason Fulmer said. "The opportunity that we have speaks volumes about Venango County and the dedication all the kids have put in and where the quality of basketball is at here. The majority of the time, it was Erie County or Mercer County who had the best teams. But, now the two best teams in the district are from Venango County."