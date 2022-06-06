DuBOIS -- It's a game of inches.
That's been said about many times about many different sports, but on Monday evening at DuBois' Heindl Field, it proved to be true once again, but not to the benefit of the Franklin Knights girls softball team as it squared off against Clearfield in the opening round of the PIAA Class 4A playoffs.
With the game tied at 3-all in the bottom of the seventh, Clearfield's Alaina Fedder sent a ball into right field that skirted along the turf and barely slipped past the outstretched glove of Franklin's Autumn Fitgerald, which would have kept the hit to a single. Instead, the ball rolled into the corner, allowing Fedder to race all the way to third with only on out.
That proved to be pivotal, as a few pitches later a wild one allowed Fedder to make a break for a plate, where pitcher Trinity Edge took the throw from scrambling catcher Kirsten Hicks. It was a bang-bang play at home, but Fedder slid under the tag -- by inches -- and the Bison celebration was on with their 4-3 victory.
"We kept battling, but in the end, the ball just didn't bounce for us," Franklin head coach Chad Hoobler said. "But I'm proud of them. They competed. We got down early but fought back, took the lead, got down again and kept fighting."
Clearfield (18-3) opened the scoring by pushing home a pair of runs in the first inning off Edge.
The first was a result of a dropped third strike and a stolen base that set up an RBI single from Ruby Singleton. An error then put runners at first and third with two outs before the runner on first tried to steal second. Some miscommunication at the bag allowed the ball to head into center field and the second run to come home.
The Knights (19-3) answered with a run in the second when Edge led off with a single and Gabby Laderer punched another single to right, chasing Edge to third. An RBI groundball from Hicks cut Franklin's deficit in half.
That's where the score would remain until the top of the fourth.
Hicks would open the at-bat by being hit by a pitch before a two-out bunt single from Sydni Hoobler put a pair of runners on. They didn't stay there for long, though, as Brandy Atwell stepped to the dish and sent a ringing double off the wall in right-center, driving in a pair and giving the Knights the 3-2 advantage.
"
"The great thing about it is that we're a young team. We lose one senior, and she's going to be hard to replace," Hoobler said, referring to Atwell. "But we look to be back again."