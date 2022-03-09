After claiming a second straight District 10 crown, Franklin’s boys basketball team will begin its much anticipated run in the PIAA playoffs while the Rocky Grove boys will also be among five area squads in action tonight as the first round of the PIAA playoffs comes to a close.
Coach Jason Fulmer’s Knights will host the Ellwood City (Lincoln) Wolverine at 7 p.m. today at Franklin High School in Class 3A play while coach Ryan Umbenhaur’s Orioles will face the Carlynton Cougars at 7 p.m. today at Oil City High School in Class 2A.
Two boys teams out of District 9 will also be in action today in Class 2A as Redbank Valley will square off with West Shamokin Wolves at 7 p.m. at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium while Karns City will travel to face the Penns Manor Comets for another 7 p.m. tipoff.
One girls team rounds out the area teams in action today as North Clarion will travel to face the Kennedy Catholic Golden Eagles at 7 p.m. in Class 1A.
The following is a closer look at tonight’s PIAA playoff games:
CLASS 3A BOYS Ellwood City at Franklin (7 p.m., Franklin High School)
After demolishing most of their competition during the regular season and in the first two rounds of the D-10 playoffs, coach Jason Fulmer’s Knights (23-2) got a rare test from Seneca in the district title game. The Knights actually trailed 15-8 at one point in the first quarter and were only ahead by two points, 44-42, after three frames before pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 63-53 victory.
Franklin’s offense is led by the trio of senior point guard Easton Fulmer, junior guard Luke Guth and sophomore guard/forward Damon Curry. Fulmer, who became the school’s all-time scoring leader this season, leads the team at 21.9 ppg after netting 33 points in the D-10 title game. Curry is second on the team at 16.0 ppg and is first on the team in three-pointers with 60. Guth is third at 13.9 ppg and can also shoot from long range with 26 made three-pointers.
Sophomore guard Cole Buckley (6.1) and senior guard/forward Scott Walters (4.2) round out the starting five for the Knights while 6-8 junior center Johnathan Leccia (1.9), sophomore guard Jalen Wood (2.9) and junior forward Ethan Owens will be the first off the bench.
The Knights, who won Region 4 with a perfect 14-0 mark, reached the D-10 title game with a 94-18 rout of Erie First Christian and a 71-46 win over Mercyhurst Prep.
The Wolverine (21-3) were the top team out of D-7 in the regular season behind an 18-game winning streak, but fell to the No. 6 seed after a 66-55 loss to Avonworth in the WPIAL playoffs. They have three proven scorers in senior forward Alexander Roth at 18.3 ppg, sophomore guard Joseph Roth at 17.4 ppg and senior point guard Stephen Antuono at 14.6 ppg.
CLASS 2A BOYS Carlynton vs. Rocky Grove (7 p.m., Oil City High School)
Coach Ryan Umbenhaur’s Orioles will host the first-round contest, even though it’s up the road at Oil City’s House of Hustle. Rocky Grove enters the game with a 19-6 record, although three of those losses came against one team — Kennedy Catholic — including a 52-38 setback in the District 10 championship game.
The Orioles had won 10 of their previous 11 games with the only loss coming again to Kennedy Catholic in the regular-season finale. Rocky Grove made it to the championship game with wins over Mercer (51-44) and West Middlesex (53-50).
The Grove’s offensive attack has been spearheaded by senior guard Isaac Clayton, who averages a team-high 16.8 points per game and has made 57 three-point shots while shooting 83% from the free-throw line (125-for-151). He enters the game with 1,104 career points.
Also averaging double digits is junior D’Andre Whitman at 11.9 while Reece Henderson (7.0), Quinn Ritchey (6.6) and Brett Stevenson (4.6) give the Orioles more balance.
Also seeing time off the bench are Evan Wolfgong and Alex Zinz.
Rocky Grove is scoring 54.1 ppg offensively while allowing just 45.5 per contest.
The Cougars (20-3) are the No. 4 seed out of District 7. The Carnegie-based squad is coached by Michael Kozy.
Carlynton had WPIAL playoff victories over Jefferson-Morgan (74-40) and Serra Catholic (63-45) before losing to Fort Cherry (46-36).
Guard Khalil Kerr, a 5-10 senior, averaged 16.3 ppg during the three playoff games, as did forward Jaiden McClure, a 6-3 junior.
Two other players who contribute to the Cougars’ attack are 6-0 junior guard Chase Jones and 5-11 junior guard Austin Milliner.
CLASS 2A BOYS
Redbank Valley vs. West Shamokin
(7 p.m., Clarion University)
Coach Manny Marshall’s Bulldogs (22-4) were riding a 17-game winning streak, which included a 42-32 victory over Keystone in the District 9 2A semifinals, coming into the D-9 title game, but that streak came to an end with a 41-38 loss to Ridgway.
The Bulldogs’ offense is led by the big three of seniors Chris Marshall, Marquese Gardlock and Bryson Bain. Marshall is the team’s leading scorer at 14.4 points per game while Gardlock and Bain are tied for second at 12.3 ppg. Both Marshall and Bain went over 1,000 career points on the same night this season.
A pair of sophomores also contribute to Redbank Valley’s offense as Owen Clouse averages 8.7 ppg while Mason Clouse averages 5.3 ppg. Two juniors in Cam Wagner (3.2 ppg) and Aiden Ortz (2.9 ppg) should also see some time on the court.
The Bulldogs average 58 points per game on the offensive end of the floor while they are only surrendering 38.7 points on defense.
West Shamokin, the No. 3 seed out of District 6, enters the matchup with a 15-8 overall record and finished 9-2 in the Heritage Conference. The Wolves, who earned the third seed with a 46-33 victory over United, are averaging 55.6 ppg on offense while allowing 48.8 on defense.
CLASS 2A BOYS
Karns City at Penns Manor
(7 p.m., Penns Manor High School)
Coach Zach Kepple’s Gremlins (19-7) rebounded from a 45-37 loss to Ridgway in the D-9 semifinals to earn the third and final playoff spot out of the district with a 49-46 win over Keystone.
The Gremlins are pretty balanced on offense and are led by sophomore guard Luke Cramer at 11.9 ppg while junior forward Micah Rupp and sophomore point guard Taite Beighley follow at 11.5 ppg. A pair of seniors in Cole Sherwin (6.1) and Luke Garing (4.8) round out the starting five while junior guard Braden Grossman and sophomore forward Jacob Callihan are likely to see some playing time as well.
Karns City enters the matchup averaging 48.4 points a game on offense while allowing only a stingy 38.3 on defense.
The Comets earned the No. 2 seed out of District 6 after losing to Portage by a 72-58 score in the D-6 title game. They enter tonight’s contest with a 20-5 record after finishing 10-2 in the Heritage Conference and average 67 points a game on offense while allowing 46.6 on defense.
CLASS 1A GIRLS
North Clarion at Kennedy Catholic
(7 p.m., Kennedy Catholic High School)
In a matchup of 21-win teams, the She-Wolves of coach Terry Dreihaup, the #3 seed out of District 9, will square off against District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic on the Golden Eagles’ home floor.
North Clarion checks into the game at 21-6 after going 2-1 in the D-9 tournament. The She-Wolves opened with a 39-30 win over Clarion in the quarterfinals before falling 60-53 to Otto-Eldred in the semis. They bounced back to edge Ridgway, 43-40 in the third-place game.
Gwen Siegel is averaging a double-double for the She-Wolves with 12 points and 10 rebounds per contest.
Guard Emma McFarland, the team’s leading three-point shooter, knocks in 8.2 per game.
The rest of the starting lineup consists of Amya Green, Claire Kriebel and Emily Aites while Madison McFarland and Lauren Lutz also see major minutes off the bench.
The Golden Eagles of coach Justin Magestro enter at 21-2 and fresh off a D-10 championship win over Farrell, 72-34.
Kennedy Catholic averages 60.8 ppg and allows just 28.7 to produce a staggering winning margin of 32.1 points.
The team features three double-digit scorers in 6-0 freshman center Layke Fields (11.8), 5-6 junior guard Paris Gilmore (10.8) and 5-8 junior guard Hayden Keith, the daughter of former Franklin High School 1,000-point scorer Nate Keith.
Another Franklin product, freshman Monique Vincent, a 5-5 guard, chips in 6.8 ppg while 5-9 senior guard Bellah DiNardo is a tick off double figures at 9.9.
Three others who see plenty of court time are senior Alayjah Jones and juniors Isabella Bianco and Alaina Suhar, another 6-0 center.