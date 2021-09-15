RUSSELL -- Franklin's Chippy Whitling scored a pair of first-half goals while Gage Haniwalt and Nate Pfennigwerth added one apiece on Wednesday as the Knights held on for a 4-3 road win over Eisenhower in a Region 4 boys soccer showdown.
Coach Todd Willis' Knights improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the region and they did it with a fast start against the homestanding Ikes.
Whitling scored off an assist from Pfennigwerth in the first minute to put Franklin on top and Haniwalt added his team-leading 15th goalof the season just two minutes later to give the Knights a 2-0 lead.
About two minutes later, Eisenhower's Jake Venman cut the deficit in half with a goal off a direct fee kick and it stayed that way until Whitling buried his eighth goal of the year in the 12th minute on a feed from Caleb Griffin.
The Ikes closed to within a goal at 3-2 when Lukas Martin scored in the 25th minute of the first half, but Pfennigwerth countered with his ninth of the season on an assist from Haniwalt in the final minute to give the Knights a 4-2 halftime lead.
The lone goal of the second half came on another direct free kick by Venman in the 32nd minute.
"We came out strong and fast, but were a little surprised by a couple of the goals we allowed," coach Willis said. "We had some scoring chances in the second half, but just were unable to find the back of the net. Still, the team hung in there and it was a total team effort."
Goalie Reston Weismann had three saves.
"We had a great defensive effort, which was led by Ben Yard, who was very vocal and really took charge," Willis said. "And Gage was everywhere doing his thing. Both he and Ben, our two captains, showed outstanding leadership (today)."
Franklin will look to extend its winning streak on Saturday as the Knights will host Corry in another Region 4 matchup at 10 a.m.