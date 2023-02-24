After closing the season on a 13-game winning streak, Franklin's boys basketball team looked prime and ready to defend its back-to-back District 10 Class 3A titles as they squared off with eighth-seeded Mercyhurst Prep in the quarterfinals on Friday night at Oil City High School.
But, coach Jason Fulmer's top-seeded Knights got much more than they bargained for from the upset-minded Lakers as they overcame a 21-point third-quarter deficit to send the game into overtime. However, the Knights regained control in the extra period, getting six points from Damon Curry and five more from Cole Buckley to pull out a 71-68 win.
Franklin will now face fourth-seeded Fairview in the semifinals on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.
The Knights looked like they were going to cruise past the Lakers as they sported leads of 15-8 after one quarter, 36-21 at halftime and were ahead 45-24 midway through the third frame. The tide turned quickly, though, as the Lakers ended the third on a 14-4 run to get within 49-38 heading into the fourth period.
Mercyhurst carried that momentum into the fourth as they scored nine of the first 13 points to trim the lead down to six a 53-47 with just over 3:00 left in regulation. After Johnathan Leccia threw down a dunk to bump the lead up to eight, the Lakers responded by scoring the next nine points to take their only lead of the game at 56-55 on a jumper by Gina Barretta with :32 left.
Curry then was able to connect on 1-of-2 free throws with 6.8 left to knot the game at 56-56 before the Lakers' final desperation shot at the buzzer came up short.
In overtime, Jalen Wood buried a pair of free throws and Curry followed with a three-pointer to put FHS out in front for good as MP could get no closer than three points the rest of the way. Buckley went 3-of-4 from the foul line and also scored on a layup while Curry buried three more free throws and Ethan Owens added a key offensive rebound and putback.