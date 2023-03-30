Trinity Edge just missed out on a tossing a perfect game, instead having to "settle" for a no-hitter, while Syndi Hoobler and Gabby Laderer combined for seven RBIs as Franklin's softball team rolled to a 15-0, three-inning victory in its home opener over Grove City on Thursday.
The Knights (2-0) dominated from the get-go, putting up two runs in the first and three in the second before blowing the game open with 10 runs in the third and bringing the contest to an early halt.
Meanwhile, Edge kept the Eagles' offense in check, recording six of her nine outs by way of strikeout while issuing a walk to face just one over the minimum.
On offense, Franklin received contributions from up and down the lineup, beginning with leadoff hitter Hoobler, who homered and drove in four runs. Laderer pushed home three runs on one hit while Edge drove in two on two hits, including a triple.
Rilee Hanna and Kirsten Hicks also doubled and drove in a run on their way to a pair of hits each. Also notching two hits and an RBI apiece were Autumn Fitzgerald and Gabby Wimer. Abby Boland bashed a triple as well.
The Knights will be back on the road on Monday when they travel to Corry.
Union/A-C Valley 13, Kane 3 (5)
DUBOIS -- Bella Ielase and Emerson Stevens notched three hits apiece as Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley notched its first victory of the season in a 13-3, five-inning affair over Kane at Heindl Field in DuBois.
The Falcon Knights jumped on the Wolves early, putting up two runs in the bottom of the first before exploding for six in the second, two in the third, tow more in the fourth and one in the fifth. Kane could only answer with one in the second and two in the third.
Batting leadoff, Ielase slashed two doubles on her way to two RBIs while Stevens drove in four runs with her three hits. Maddie Dehart also doubled on her way to a two-hit, two-RBI game while Alivya Hartzel and Rylan Strauser each went for two hits and an RBI with one of Strauser's hits being a triple. Kya Wetzel also drove in a pair on one hit and Colleen Verostek added an RBI on a hit.
Earning the win in the circle was Mackenzie Parks, who tossed all five innings, striking out six and walking just one while giving up three runs (none earned) on five hits.
Elizabeth Yasurek led Kane with two hits and two RBIs.
U/ACV will be back in play today at Clarion-Limestone.