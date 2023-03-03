It's not easy to beat a team three times in one season. It's even harder to win three consecutive District 10 titles.
However, Franklin's boys basketball team made both of those look easy against rival Oil City in the District 10 Class 3A championship game on Friday night at Slippery Rock University's Morrow Field House.
Coach Jason Fulmer's Knights broke loose from a 6-5 tussle late in the first period by closing the half on a 20-8 run to open up a 13-point advantage and they never looked back in beating the Oilers for the third time this year, 55-39, and claim their third consecutive D-10 Class 3A crown.
"We had a lot going on tonight as we were trying to win a third straight district title and we were trying to beat a rival like Oil City for a third time. When you have a rivalry like ours, you can throw the records out the window, and that's what makes games like this special," Jason Fulmer said. "So, I can't say enough about my guys. They kept their composure, they didn't look past Oil City and they didn't come into the game too confident.
"Oil City made some adjustments for this game and we had to take a little time in figuring it out," Jason Fulmer continued. "But, once we did, though, I felt we controlled the game from that point on."
"We didn't shoot the ball very well and that's a testament to the pressure they (Franklin) put on us," Oil City coach Bundy Fulmer said. "We did some things we hadn't done throughout the year, we got behind and we had to play catchup."
The game was close in the early going as the Oilers (19-6) were within one at 6-5 near the end of the opening frame as Jake Hornbeck had a bucket and a foul shot and Ethan Knox scored on the inside. But Jalen Wood buried a three-pointer to give the Knights a 9-5 edge heading into the second frame.
Franklin would not look back from that point on as they tallied 12 of the next 14 points to open up a 21-7 advantage. Dreyden Payne got the ball rolling with a jumper, and after a layup from Hornbeck, Johnathan Leccia followed with a layup, Cole Buckley converted an old-fashioned three-point play before Ethan Owens scored on a layup and Damon Curry drained a three-pointer.
Hornbeck hit a jumper to end the run, but the Oilers were unable to make a dent in the double-digit lead before the half as Owens had three more points and Leccia had two more to counteract jumpers from Sayyid Donald and Knox as the Knight sported a 26-13 lead at the intermission.