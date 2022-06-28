CLARION -- Bella Brandon homered, drove in four runs at the plate and tossed a complete-game victory in the circle as the Knox 12U Little League Softball All-Stars rolled to a 15-6 decision over homestanding Clarion on Tuesday in the first game of a best-of-three tournament.
The contest was a back-and-forth affair through the first three innings as Knox struck first with a two-RBI double from Peyton McElravy that was set up by an error and a walk.
Clarion responded by taking a 3-2 lead through the end of the first. Leadoff hitter Bella McClain jumpstarted the rally by singling before Corinne Hepfl walked. A reached-on-error allowed McClain to scramble home and still leave two runners on before RBI-groundouts from Elizabeth Estadt and Ashlyn Clark gave Clarion the 3-2 edge.
The squad from Knox reclaimed the lead in the second with some two-out lightning as a pair of walks and an error loaded the bases for Brandon, who brought in a run with another free pass. McElravy then plated two more with a single before the rally ended, leaving Knox up 5-3.
Once again, though, Clarion responded in its half of the frame as a walk and two errors loaded the bases for Hepfl, who came through with an RBI single while still leaving the sacks packed. Estadt coaxed an RBI walk to tie the game before Brandon escaped the jam.
After a scoreless third, however, Knox blew the game open in the fourth, sending 13 batters to the plate and scoring nine runs. A patient approach at the plate was the key to the outburst as Knox waited out six walks in the frame, including four with the bases loaded that notched RBIs for Josie Wolfe, Saidee Sell, Nique Nugent and Mia Nellis.
Brandon and McElravy then provided a pair of exclamation points on the rally with Brandong ripping a two-RBI single and McElravy an RBI triple. When the smoke had cleared, Knox was left with a comfortable 14-5 lead that they would ride to the 15-6 final.
McElravy led Knox with five RBIs on four hits, falling just a home run shy of the cycle while Brandon collected four RBIs on two hits, including an inside-the-park homer in the sixth. Charlie Ames also notched two hits and Nellis and Taylor Cloak one apiece.
For Clarion, Estadt drove in a pair on one hit while McClain, Hepfl, Makayla Clinger and Brenna McNaughton each added a hit apiece. Clinger was tagged with the loss in the circle.
Game 2 of the series is schedule for Thursday at 6 p.m. with Knox serving as host this time around.