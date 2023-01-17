Oil City's Ethen Knox recently added to his ever-growing collection of awards for his outstanding 2022 campaign on the gridiron by being named to the MaxPreps.com Small Town All-America High School Football Team.
Knox, a junior, was one of three running backs from across the country selected to the first team offense.
Players on the Small Town All-America Team come from schools that have an enrollment of less than 1,000 students in towns that have a population of less than 10,000 people.
Knox rushed for 3,705 yards and 41 touchdowns on 385 carries in just 10 games for Oil City, making his 2022 season one of the best in high school football history across the United States.
That yardage total is the most in history for a 10-game season. He also eclipsed 400 yards six times on the season, breaking NFL All-Pro running back Derrick Henry’s previous record of four, which was set in Florida. Knox now has seven career 400-yard performances to his name. His 370.5 yards per game also is believed to be second all-time in the country.
With a year still to play, Knox is already the Oilers’ all-time rushing leader with 5,530 yards and his 57 career touchdowns is 12 short of breaking the school record as well.
Another name with local ties was featured on the second team defense also in the form of Kirtland linebacker Philip LaVerde, the son of Oil City graduate and former Franklin football coach Tiger Laverde, who is now the head coach with the Hornets.
Philip LaVerde, a senior, was named the co-state defensive player of the year in Ohio after a season in which he collected 161 tackles, 27 tackles for loss and six sacks for the Hornets, who finished 15-1 with their lone loss of the season coming in the state title game.