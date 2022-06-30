SHIPPENVILLE -- Knox left little doubt about who the best team in District 25 was on Thursday evening as its 12U Little League All-Star squad wrapped up the championship with a 10-0, four-inning victory over visiting Clarion to complete the sweep of the three-game tournament series.
After beating Clarion 15-6 on Tuesday, the girls from Knox once again leaned on the right arm of Bella Brandon, who fired a no-hitter on her way to picking up her second "W" in the series.
Knox took control early thanks to singles from Mia Nellis and Brandon. Nellis would eventually come around to score on a dropped third strike by racing home when the ball was thrown to first before Brandon was plated on a error.
The 2-0 lead stood through the second until Knox broke the game wide open in the third with a seven run frame.
Nellis, Charlie Ames and Brandon began the inning with walks to load the bases, setting up a two-RBI single off the bat of Peyton McElravy. Later in the frame Saidee Sell sprayed an RBI single through the infield and Nellis notched and RBI groundout to highlight the outburst, which left Knox leading 9-0 through three.
Heading into the bottom of the fourth and needing just one run to end the game early, Brandon led off the at-bat by smacking a ball deep to center that the centerfielder was unable to get under, allowing the ball to roll to the fence. The relay eventually made it to home but not before Brandon slid under the tag, allowing the championship celebration to get under way.