Clarion-Limestone's Bryson Huwar and Moniteau's Branson Carson shared the baseball MVP award while Karns City's Marra Patton was awarded the softball MVP award as the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference released its springs sports all-conference teams on Wednesday.
Huwar and Carson also shared the first team pitching honors while Huwar was named to the first team as an infielder and Carson as an outfielder.
Cranberry had a pair of players make the first team in infielder Kenny Lavrich and outfielder Preston Forrest. Clarion's Dawson Smail was also picked to the first team as an infielder while Redbank Valley's Owen Clouse rounded out the first-team outfielders.
Redbank Valley's Tate Minich was picked as the league's top catcher while Karns City's Mike Neff was selected at first base and Clarion's Chase Kriebel was named at designated hitter.
Softball league champion Karns City was well represented on the first team as Patton was also named to the first team as a pitcher while teammates Ashley Fox (infield) and Rossi McMillen (outfield) joined her on the top squad.
Forest Area also had three selections on the first team with Izabella Flick at pitcher, Madison McFarland at infield and Emma McFarland in the outfield.
Allegheny-Clarion Valley's Mackenzie Parks concluded the first-team picks in the infield while Moniteau's Mariska Shunk rounded out the top team selections in the outfield.
Clarion's Jordan Best was picked as the league's top catcher while Keystone's Natalie Bowser was picked at first base and Moniteau's Megan Wise was tabbed at designated hitter.
TRACK AND FIELD
North Clarion's Kaine McFarland and Redbank Valley's Ashton Kahle were named co-MVPs for the boys track team while Redbank's Cam Wagner and Union/A-C Valley's Hayden Smith shared the field MVP award. On the girls side, Redbank's Mylee Harmon was picked as the track MVP while Union/A-C Valley's Baylee Blauser was selected as the field MVP.
McFarland was selected to the first team in both the 1,600 and 3,200 runs along with Karns City's Griffin Booher while Kahle was named the first team in the 100 dash.
Also making the first team on the track were North Clarion's Dawson Hotchkiss (200), Karns City's Billy Kelly (400), Cranberry's Sylas Fox (800), Moniteau's Cody Daniels (110 hurdles), Keystone's Drew Slaugenhaupt (300 hurdles) and C-L's Peyton Smith (300 hurdles).
Redbank Valley and Keystone shared the top honors for the 400 relay while Karns City had the top relay in the 1,600 and shared the top honor with Cranberry in the 3,200 relay.
In the field, Redbank Valley's Aiden Ortz (long jump), Joe Mansfield (triple jump) and Cam Wagner (discus) were picked for the first team in the field along with Union/A-C Valley's Hayden Smith (high jump), Dawson Camper (shot put) and Clarion-Limestone's Brock Smith (pole vault) and Ryan Hummell (javelin).
For the girls, Harmon was selected to the first team in the 200, 400, 1,600 and high jump and as a member of the Bulldogs' 1,600 relay team. Blauser was picked for the first team in the 100, long jump and triple jump.
Also being named to the first team on the track were C-L's Morgan McNaughton (800), North Clarion's Brynn Siegel (3,200) and Emalie Best (300 hurdles) as well as Karns City's Rossi McMillen (100 hurdles). Karns City also had the top 400 relay team and North Clarion the top 3,200 relay squad.
Rounding out the first-team picks in the field were Redbank Valley's Madison Foringer (discus) and Claire Henry (pole vault), Cranberry's Morgan Stover (javelin), Union/A-C Valley's Evelyn Bliss (javelin) and Moniteau's Autumn Stewart (shot put) and Megan Wise (discus).
A complete list of the KSAC all-conference teams can be found on B2.