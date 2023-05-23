Four different Redbank Valley athletes earned Most Valuable Player honors on Monday as the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference released its boys and girls track and field all-star squads.
On the boys side, Redbank's Ashton Kahle shared the track MVP honors with Union/A-C Valley's Sam Morganti, while Aiden Ortz and Cam Wagner were named field MVPs along with Union/A-C Valley's Landon Chalmers.
The girls side was more clear-cut with Redbank's Mylee Harmon claiming the track MVP and Cranberry's Laiyla Russell being named the field MVP.
Ortz was the most decorated for the boys, being named to the first team in long jump and triple jump while also joining Kahle, Wagner and Owen Harmon on the top 400 relay squad. Wagner added a first-team honor in the discus and Kahle in the 100 dash.
Morganti added a top selection in the 400 while also being named first team alongside Aidan Fox, James Blauser and Logan Skibinski on the 1,600 relay. Chalmers was named first team in the shot put.
Keystone's Jonathan Hansford earned a pair of first-team selections in the 1,600 and 3,200