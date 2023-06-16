Members of Franklin Elks Lodge #110 will hold a memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at the Franklin Elks Lodge for their departed member, Leo Yahner.
Display Ads
Bulletin
Special Editions
Most Viewed Articles
-
128 graduates receive diplomas at Oil City
-
Some equipment from closed Cranberry theater now at drive-in
-
Coroner confirms drowning at Little Sandy Creek
-
Auction went well, service business to remain at site
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Civil suit related to fatal fall back in Venango County Court
-
Coroner confirms drowning at Little Sandy Creek
-
Coroner identifies Little Sandy Creek drowning victim
-
Work continues on Sugarcreek multimodal trail
-
Police & Fire Calls - June 10