The Democrats are desperately fighting to preserve our right to vote while the Republicans are working to suppress that right.
The Republican behavior can only be explained by recognizing that they have descended into cultish behavior. It is way past time to face some facts.
The Republican Party that existed for years is gone. Now, we have a large section of the GOP that pledges allegiance to a complete fraud. A man who has no respect for our Constitution or the rule of law. The right to vote and the acceptance of the results of fair and free elections is the very foundation of our democracy.
Former President Donald Trump’s four years in office will eventually be viewed as one of the lowest points in our history. He lost in 2020. That’s a fact.
How can you explain so many Republican legislators voting to throw out our votes and choose the winner for us. Only by calling it what it is: cultish behavior.
The former president continues to spout lies, especially the big lie. We need passage of the “For the People Act” legislation to protect our right to vote and establish uniformity in elections across the nation.
The former president is a sick and defective individual. Following him is a terrible mistake many people are making.
Another fact that needs to be faced now is the wisdom of getting the COVID-19 vaccination. Look at the many terrible diseases we have controlled or eliminated with vaccines in the past: polio, typhoid, smallpox, measles and many more.
People are falling for the crazy talk and misinformation in regard to the vaccine that is flying around on social media.
— Robert Hines,
Franklin
Editor’s note: The author is a member of Oil Region Rising.