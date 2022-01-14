Editor,
Remember when you were a kid and your Mom baked an apple pie, and you worried that your siblings would get more of it than you. So you made rules like, “The person who cuts the pie gets the last pick.”
Every 10 years our legislators divide up our state. There is a lot more at stake than a slice of pie. A number of good government organizations have spent hundreds of thousands of hours over the last five years trying to come up with good rules to make the process as fair as possible.
They failed to get a constitutional amendment or even ordinary legislation to encode these rules, but they did flood the process with light and made shady deals less likely to happen.
The Pennsylvania Senate Legislative Reapportionment Committee (LRC) came up with a plan to which all five of them agreed. The committee will continue to accept public comments until Jan. 18 and then have 30 days to finish the map.
Unfortunately, the Pennsylvania House LRC split 3-2. Their approved plan is better than the current House map on Pennsylvania’s constitutionally mandated requirements of compactness, contiguity and minimum of county splits. Equality of population is another consideration. LRC Chair Mark Nordenberg says population deviation is one area that needs improvement.
The Princeton Gerrymandering Project calculated the proposed House map has a 1.7% Republican advantage. Despite this small Republican advantage, GOP legislators are unhappy.
Rather than work to improve the proposed map, they are muddying the water with a constitutional amendment that theoretically could allow the majority party to draw a new map in 2023. This is like putting a mouse trap in your sibling’s bed because you had to share the pie.
It is sad that our elected officials are more interested in bingeing on legislative fat and sugar than in establishing a process that would allow more of our state’s residents to have representatives who put their constituents’ interests first.
— Catherine Holt,
Clarion