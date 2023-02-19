CLARION -- When starting point guard Jase Ferguson went down late in the regular season with an injury for Clarion-Limestone's boys basketball team, the Lions knew it was going to have to be an all-hands-on-deck situation if they wanted to earn their first Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Championship since 2019.
And, on Saturday evening at PennWest Clarion's Tippin Gymnasium, that's exactly what they got in a 51-46 victory over Karns City to claim the title.
Alex Painter dropped in a game-high 17 points, Jordan Hesdon added 12 and Jack Callen 11 as C-L escaped with the victory behind some big buckets from Painter and Callen in the final minutes to secure the win.
"We lost a top player, and guys picked it up and the bench came in and picked it up. It's just phenomenal," C-L head coach Joe Ferguson said. "I couldn't be happier for how our team has played."
The Lions (22-2) came out and punched the Gremlins (20-4) in the mouth right off the bat, taking a 6-0 lead on four points from Rylie Klingensmith sandwiched around a Painter transition layup.
Karns City battled back and cut their deficit to 10-8, but a 5-0 run that bridged the first and second quarters put C-L up 15-8. The Gremlins, though, made it clear that they weren't going away anytime soon as they surged back to within one, 18-17 before the game settled at 23-19 at halftime.
The third quarter turned into an exchange of blows that saw Karns City take its first lead of the game at 31-30 midway through the stanza before the third quarter ended with a 35-all tie.
Opening the fourth, C-L once again attempted to provide some breathing room, opening the quarter with a 7-0 run behind three points from painter and two apiece from Callen and Hesdon to make it 42-35, but again Karns City fired back with a 9-1 run of its own, thanks in large part to five points from Micah Rupp.
That put the Gremlins up 44-43 with 3:29 to play, but Painter made it sure it didn't last as, on KC's next possession, he pulled down a defensive rebound and turned upcourt to go coast-to-coast for a slashing layup that gave the Lions the lead once again.
They would never surrender it again as Jack Craig knocked down a pair of clutch free throws before Callen dropped in a layup and two free throws of his own to keep the Gremlins at bay and set the final.