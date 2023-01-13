CLARION -- Late in the third quarter on Friday night in Clarion-Limestone's Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference clash with homestanding Clarion, the Lions found themselves trailing 39-32. It was at that point that C-L head coach Joe Ferguson decided to call a timeout and rally his troops.
To say it was a good call is an understatement.
Over the final minute of the quarter, the Lions ripped off seven straight points as part of an 11-0 run that extended into the fourth and they never looked back en route to a 57-47 victory, extending their win streak to 10 in the process.
"During the timeout I called, I said to the guys 'We're down seven, but in a matter of 30 seconds it can be a tie game,'" Ferguson said. "And we came out and probably within 45 seconds it was tied and we went ahead. It was at that point that we said we've got to crank up the defensive intensity."
Alex Painter jumpstarted the surge for the Lions (12-1) by knocking down a three from the top of the arc with 57 seconds left in the third. The C-L defense then forced a pair of turnovers which resulted in a Rylie Klingensmith bucket followed by a Jack Callen field goal that tied the game heading into the fourth.
Once the final frame got under way, it was Jordan Hesdon who took over the scoring, swiping a steal and taking it in for a layup and following that up with another layup just 30 seconds into the period, making it 43-39 in favor of the Lions.
The Bobcats (9-4) countered with a Bryce Brinkley layup off the press break and a pair of Devon Lauer free throws to tie it again, but Hesdon went back to work with two more layups -- giving him eight straight points for C-L to open the quarter -- before Klingensmith tack on a free throw that put the Lions up five, 48-43.
C-L never looked back as its lead would reach as many as 12 down the stretch before settling at the 57-47 final.
"We became impatient and didn't take care of the basketball," Clarion head coach Scott Fox said. "We were playing into their game, where they sped us up and we rushed shots and turned the basketball over. It was a good game plan by them."
Hesdon finished with 17 points in the game, including 11 in the fourth quarter, to go along with seven rebounds, while Klingensmith also had 17 points in the victory. Callen also collected seven points and 10 rebounds in the contest, giving the Lions major minutes and a much-needed presence in the paint off the bench. Jase Ferguson tacked on five points and five boards with Painter going for five points also.
Clarion was led by a standout effort from Gabe Simko, who finished with 16 points and nine rebounds. Simko was the biggest reason that the Bobcats were able to gain leads of 12-9 after one quarter and 26-23 at the half as he netted 12 of his points before the break. Devon Lauer added 11 points in the loss and Dawson Smail nine boards.