Easton Fulmer tickled the twine for a game-high 23 points while also pulling down six rebounds as Franklin raced out to a 19-0 lead and were never threatened the rest of the way in cruising to an 80-29 victory over visiting Wilmington in Region 4 boys basketball action on Thursday night at the Castle.
With his 23-point performance, Fulmer needs only five points on Saturday afternoon against Sharon to pass Matt Koziara for third place on the Franklin boys' all-time scoring list. Fulmer currently has 1,291 points with Koziara, who graduated in 1995, with 1,295.
Coach Jason Fulmer's Knights (12-1 overall, 6-0 R4) led 19-4 by the end of the opening frame, but a 31-11 blitz put the game far out of reach of the Greyhounds (1-9, 0-5). Franklin closed out the game with an 18-11 edge in the third quarter and a 12-3 run in the fourth.
Luke Guth followed with 15 points, five boards and four assists for the Knights, Damon Curry netted 13 points while Scott Walters added nine points and five caroms and Cole Buckley chipped in with eight points and five boards.
Keystone 59, Union 56
KNOX -- More than half of Keystone's field goals came from beyond the arc in its KSAC crossover contest with visiting Union as the Panthers needed an 18-12 fourth quarter to upend the Golden Knights, 59-56.
Union used a 22-point second quarter to take a 31-28 lead into the half before both squads put up 13 points apiece in the third to keep the lead at 44-41. That's when the Panthers pulled off the comeback, thanks in large part to an eight-point frame from Tyler Albright.
Albright and Bret Wingard each drained 19 points in the victory with Albright connecting on five of the Panthers' 11 three-pointers in the game. Cole Henry and Zander McHenry added nine points apiece.
Despite the loss, Union had reason to celebrate as Caden Rainey netted 14 points on the night, with his 13th giving him 1,000 for his career.
Payton Johnston added 14 as well in the loss while Dawson Camper went for 10.
C-L 70, North Clarion 49
STRATTANVILLE -- Jase Ferguson amassed 11 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and eight steals as Clarion-Limestone avenged an earlier season loss to North Clarion with a 70-49 victory over the Wolves in KSAC crossover action.
Coach Joe Ferguson's Lions (4-6 overall) jumped out to a 30-17 lead by halftime before polishing off the win with a 26-15 surge in the third frame.
Rylie Klingensmith led the Lions with 21 points, Jordan Hesdon followed with 18 points while Tommy Smith and Ryan Hummell added 10 points each. Smith also pulled down seven caroms.
Aiden Hartle led the Wolves with a game-high 22 points while Collin Schmader and Zeelan Hargenrader had 10 points apiece.
Clarion 62, Moniteau 48
WEST SUNBURY -- Christian Simko and Gabe Simko combined to score 40 points and pull down 14 rebounds as visiting Clarion used a strong opening quarter to come away with a 62-48 win over Moniteau in KSAC crossover action.
Coach Scott Fox's Bobcats (7-5 overall) raced out to a 16-7 edge after the first period before increasing their lead to 34-26 at halftime and 43-32 after three frames.
Christian Simko led the way with 25 points and seven rebounds while Gabe Simko collected 15 points and seven boards. Dawson Smail followed with 11 points and six assists.
Ryan Jewart drained four three-pointers to lead the Warriors (1-8) with 13 points while Kyle Pry had 11 points.
Clarion will travel to Clarion-Limestone on Friday, Jan. 21.
Karns City 62, Venango Catholic 34
KARNS CITY -- Micah Rupp piled up 17 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for Karns City as the Gremlins cruised to a 62-34 victory over visiting Venango Catholic in KSAC crossover play.
Karns City soared out to a 25-9 lead after one quarter and never looked back en route to the victory.
Cole Sherwin also hit double figures in scoring for the Gremlins (10-1) with 13 points to go along with six rebounds while Luke Garing stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, eight boards and five assists. Hobie Bartoe tacked on six points and seven assists.
Jake Liederbach led the Vikings with 17 points and Colin Liederbach added 11.
Karns City will travel to Oil City on Saturday.
A-C Valley 53, Cranberry 21
Landon Chalmers, Jay Clover and Alex Preston each recorded a double-double as Allegheny-Clarion Valley rolled to a 53-21 decision over homestanding Cranberry in a KSAC crossover matchup at the Berry Dome.
Chalmers led the way with 12 points and 12 rebounds, Clover followed with 11 points and 11 boards while Preston contributed 10 points and 10 caroms as the Falcons jumped out to a 30-10 lead at halftime and never looked back. Ryan Cooper chipped in with nine points.
Ashton Weaver led the Berries with five points.
Hickory 50, Grove City 37
HERMITAGE -- Grove City dropped to 5-5 on the season after a 50-37 defeat at the hands of homestanding Hickory in Region 4 play.
The Hornets methodically built their lead throughout the contest en route to the win, holding leads of 9-8, 22-17 and 37-27 after each of the first three quarters.
Landon Haggart led the Eagles (3-2 R4) with 12 points while Dylan Stull added 11 and Gavin Lutz six.
Grove City will host Greenville Tuesday.