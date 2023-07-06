LITTLE LEAGUE 12U ALL-STARS
at Miller-Sibley
CRANBERRY (5)
Gregory (ss) 3 1 2, Speerstra (c) 2 0 2, Marchinke (p) 3 0 1, Findlay (cf) 1 1 0, Sutley (eh) 3 0 1, O'Neil (rf) 3 1 1, Shreve (3b) 2 1 0, Baker (1b) 2 1 0, Antrilli (lf) 2 0 1. Totals: 24 5 9.
FRANKLIN (0)
Barrett (ss) 3 0 1, Goodman (2b) 3 0 1, Sires (p) 2 0 1, Saragian (lf) 1 0 0, Rembold (eh) 2 0 0, Carll (eh) 2 0 0, Montgomery 2 0 0, Desko (rf) 2 0 0, Hefferman (c) 2 0 0, Behe (cf) 2 0 0. Totals: 22 0 3.
Score by Innings
Cranberry;100;031;--;5
Franklin;000;000;--;0
RBIs -- Cranberry (Antrilli 2, Speerstra, O'Neil).