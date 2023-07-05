12U BASEBALL
Butler 3, Oil City 1
BUTLER -- Despite getting a combined no-hitter from Avery Gates, Thomas Rennard and Blake Sandrock, Oil City's 12U all-star baseball team dropped a 3-1 decision to Butler on Tuesday night in the losers' bracket semifinal of the District 25 Little League tournament.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning when Butler erupted for three runs.
Gates, who had pitched four hitless innings with two walks and seven strikeouts, issued a free pass to the leadoff hitter and was lifted due to a rising pitch count.
Rennard relieved and walked the first batter he faced. After a wild pitch moved both runners up a base, an error allowed the first run to score and, after a strikeout, Rennard walked consecutive batters to force in a second run. Sandrock came on in relief and walked his first batter, which forced in another run.
In the top of the sixth inning, Oil City rallied as Austin Kritikos was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame and took second on a wild pitch. Two outs later, Isaiah VanWormer reached on an infield single with Kritikos advancing to third. Gates then drilled a run-scoring single up the middle to make it 3-1. Sawyer Harriger followed and lined out to second base to end the game.
VanWormer had a pair of singles for Oil City while Gates, Brady Fulmer and Luke Hummel added one single apiece.