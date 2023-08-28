TRI-CITY RACEWAY PARK
Results from Aug. 27
Diehl Chevrolet 410 Sprint Cars: Matt Farnham, Bob Felmlee, A.J. Flick, Andy Priest, Bodey McClintock, Andy Cavanaugh, Steven Bright, Nathan McDowell, Jack Sodeman, Jr. (DNS).
Pitt Stop Pub 358 Modifieds: Phil Vigneri, Chad Reitz, Ayden Cipriano, Tom Holden, Lenny Leibold, III, Hayden Holden, Steve Slater.
Hovis Auto & Truck Supply RUSH Weekly Sprint Cars presented by Billy’s Garage: John Mollick, Blaze Myers, Chad Ruhlman, Zack Wilson, Gale Ruth, Jr., ArnieKent, Brian Cressley, Brian Hartzell, Zach Morrow, Joe Buccola, Ricky Tucker, Rick Regalski, A.J. McQuarrie, Charlie Utsinger, Trent Marshall, Billy Myers, Brandon Shugart, Devon Deeter, Tyler Clark, C.J. McClintock.
A & MP electric, Inc. UMP Modifieds: David Scott, Mike Potosky, Alan Atkinson, Bruce Dreistadt, Gary Sullivan.
Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Pro Stocks: Josh Seippel, Charlie McMillen, Matt Bernard, Pat Fielding, Rod Laskey, Jake Whitling, Andrew Hammond, Tyler Wyant, Aaron Smith.
4 Your Car Connection Four Cylinder Mini Stocks: Dillon Morrison, Joe Campbell, Tim Callahan, Matt Daugherty, Chad Greeley, Matt Urey, Thomas Warren, Kevin Wice, Jr.