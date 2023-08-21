TRI-CUTY RACEWAY PARK
Results from Sunday, Aug. 20
Diehl Chevrolet 410 Sprint Cars: Jack Sodeman, Jr., Greg Wilson, A.J. Flick, Bob Felmlee, Sean Rayhall, Ryan Harrison, Andy Cavanaugh, Cameron Nastasi, Bodey McClintock, Steven Bright, Andy McKisson, Mark Smith, Leyton Wagner, Michael Bauer, Nathan McDowell, Bob Lime, Andy Priest, and Carl Bowser.
Pitt Stop Pub 358 Modifieds: Mike Kinney, Hayden Holden, Ayden Cipriano, Tom Holden, Gage Priester, Lenny Liebold, III, Anthony Antrus, Chad Reitz.
Hovis Auto & Truck Supply pro Stocks: Josh Seippel, Bobby Whitling, Tyler Wyant, Hunter Exley, Jr., Pat Fielding, Jake Whitling, Aaron Smith, Chase Lambert.
4 Your Car Connection Four Cylinder Mini Stocks: Matt Urey, Joe Campbell, Thomas Warren, Dillon Thorne, Tim Callahan, Chad Greeley, Adam Aley, Ben Aley, Dillon Morrison, Matt Daugherty, Bill Fuchs, Kevin Wice, Jesse Armstrong, Mike Roberts.