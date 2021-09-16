TUESDAY NITE MEN
Standings -- Ashland Homes 9-3, CarQuest 8-4, Mattern CPA, LLC 8-4, Digital Styles 7-5, Colony Homes 7-5, Five G Farm 6-6, Linmas Pharmacy 6-6, Larry's Clippers 5-7, Lutz Concrete Construction 2-10, Seigworth Road Supply 2-10.
High game -- Scott Wolfe 279, Steve Ace 252, Dean Weaver 240.
High series -- Dan Ace 671, Dean Weaver 669, Matt Gilara 647.
THURSDAY MORNING LADIES
Standings -- The Daffodils 11-5, Carl's Gems 10-6, Mustard Seed 8-8, Doc's Dames 7-9, Uhl Tech 6-10, Sleepy Hollow 6-10.
High game -- Cathy Blair 178, Kathy Thompson 162, Cathy Krepp 156.
High series -- Cathy Blair 478, Darla Uhl 430, Kathy Thompson 407.
BETTER BUSINESS LEAGUE
Standings -- B&M Floors 11-1, Sandbaggers 9-3, Team 7 9-3, Oil City Automotive 5-7, Schoch Construction 5-7, Venango Machine 4-8, Disruption 4-8.
High game -- Dewey Stewart Jr. 290, Jeff Engles 278, Bill Sires 267.
High series -- Dewey Stewart Jr. 729, Jeff Engles 698, Bill Sires 694.
BOB EVANS LEAGUE
Standings -- Managers 8-0, Servers 6-2, KP 4-4, Tankers 4-4, Greeters 1-7, Grill 1-7.
High game -- Rick Whitling 258, Dale White 192, Brian Mason 190.
High series -- Rick Whitling 609, Dale White 538, Brian Mason 473.
LADYBIRDS
Standings -- Finch 14-2, Blue Jays 12-4, Chickadees 10-6, Old Crows 9-7, Wrens 6-10, Doves 6-10, Peacocks 5-11.
High game -- Kim Bassani 190, Toni Hawke 178, Nancy Stoyer 176.
High series -- Nancy Stoyer 503, Kim Bassani 455, Michelle Semprevivo 452.
HILLTOP KEGLERS
Standings -- Gutter Girls 12-2, Pin Pals 10-4, The Misfits 9-5, Dolls with Balls 7-7, Bipolar Rollers 2-12, Girls Gone Wine 2-12.
High game -- Kristine Sires 206, Marilyn Williams 203, Carolyn Kiesel 192.
High series -- Kristine Sires 524, Carolyn Kiesel 517, Marilyn Williams 514.