THURSDAY MORNING LADIES
Standings -- Daffodils 9-3, Doc's Dames 9-3, Sleepy Hollow 7-5, Uhl Tech 5-7, Carl's Gems 5-7.
High game -- Kathy Thompson 172, Cathy Blair 152, Patty O'Polka 152.
High series -- Kathy Thompson 438, Cathy Blair 420, Patty O'Polka 419.
TUESDAY NITE MEN'S
Standings -- Linmas Pharmacy 7-1, Mattern CPA, LLC 6-2, Ashland Homes 5-3, CarQuest 5-3, Digital Styles 5-3, Larry's Clippers 4-4, Colony Homes 3-5, Lutz Concrete Construction 2-6, Five G Farm 1-7.
High game -- Rob Krauss 254, Hunter Sliker 246, Sawyer Reed 239.
High series -- Ken Dunkle 649, Dean Weaver 641, Hunter Sliker 613.