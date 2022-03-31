THURSDAY MORNING LADIES
Standings -- First-half champ Doc's Dames defeated second-half champ Mustard Seed in rolloff to determine 2021-22 Champions.
Members of Doc's Dames were Kathy Thompson, Linda Beightol and Deana Clulow.
Updated: March 31, 2022 @ 4:28 pm
